Investors Shouldn't Overlook Focus Lumber Berhad's (KLSE:FLBHD) Impressive Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Focus Lumber Berhad (KLSE:FLBHD) we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Focus Lumber Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = RM37m ÷ (RM202m - RM15m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Focus Lumber Berhad has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Forestry industry average of 5.9%.

In the above chart we have measured Focus Lumber Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

Focus Lumber Berhad has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 51% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

Our Take On Focus Lumber Berhad's ROCE

To bring it all together, Focus Lumber Berhad has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 19% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Focus Lumber Berhad we've found 4 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

