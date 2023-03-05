Investors Shouldn't Overlook Hapag-Lloyd's (ETR:HLAG) Impressive Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Hapag-Lloyd's (ETR:HLAG) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Hapag-Lloyd, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = €6.3b ÷ (€39b - €6.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Hapag-Lloyd has an ROCE of 20%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 13% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hapag-Lloyd compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Hapag-Lloyd.

So How Is Hapag-Lloyd's ROCE Trending?

Hapag-Lloyd has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 20% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Hapag-Lloyd is utilizing 168% more capital than it was five years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

In Conclusion...

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Hapag-Lloyd's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

On a final note, we found 4 warning signs for Hapag-Lloyd (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

