Investors Shouldn't Overlook HIVE Blockchain Technologies' (CVE:HIVE) Impressive Returns On Capital

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at HIVE Blockchain Technologies' (CVE:HIVE) look very promising so lets take a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on HIVE Blockchain Technologies is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.39 = US$66m ÷ (US$178m - US$9.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Therefore, HIVE Blockchain Technologies has an ROCE of 39%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 15% earned by companies in a similar industry.

View our latest analysis for HIVE Blockchain Technologies

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for HIVE Blockchain Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 39% on its capital. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

The Bottom Line

To bring it all together, HIVE Blockchain Technologies has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the stock has returned a staggering 10,357% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

If you want to know some of the risks facing HIVE Blockchain Technologies we've found 3 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

