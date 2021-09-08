Investors Shouldn't Overlook MarineMax's (NYSE:HZO) Impressive Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at MarineMax's (NYSE:HZO) look very promising so lets take a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on MarineMax is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = US$200m ÷ (US$956m - US$222m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, MarineMax has an ROCE of 27%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 17% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured MarineMax's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering MarineMax here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For MarineMax Tell Us?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at MarineMax. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 27%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 141%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

One more thing to note, MarineMax has decreased current liabilities to 23% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. This tells us that MarineMax has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

The Bottom Line On MarineMax's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that MarineMax can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a staggering 161% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

