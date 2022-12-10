Investors Shouldn't Overlook MTN Group's (JSE:MTN) Impressive Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in MTN Group's (JSE:MTN) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on MTN Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = R59b ÷ (R374b - R137b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, MTN Group has an ROCE of 25%. By itself, that's a great ROCE but it falls short of the 38% generated by the Wireless Telecom industry.

In the above chart we have measured MTN Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for MTN Group.

So How Is MTN Group's ROCE Trending?

MTN Group is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 25%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 28% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, MTN Group has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 20% to shareholders. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

