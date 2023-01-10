Investors Shouldn't Overlook Pilbara Minerals' (ASX:PLS) Impressive Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Pilbara Minerals, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.47 = AU$767m ÷ (AU$2.0b - AU$337m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Pilbara Minerals has an ROCE of 47%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 10.0% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Pilbara Minerals compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Pilbara Minerals Tell Us?

The fact that Pilbara Minerals is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 47% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Pilbara Minerals is utilizing 405% more capital than it was five years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 17% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

The Bottom Line On Pilbara Minerals' ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, Pilbara Minerals has now broken into profitability. And a remarkable 262% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

