Investors Shouldn't Overlook Pilbara Minerals' (ASX:PLS) Impressive Returns On Capital

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Pilbara Minerals, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.47 = AU$767m ÷ (AU$2.0b - AU$337m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Pilbara Minerals has an ROCE of 47%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 10.0% earned by companies in a similar industry.

See our latest analysis for Pilbara Minerals

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Pilbara Minerals compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Pilbara Minerals Tell Us?

The fact that Pilbara Minerals is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 47% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Pilbara Minerals is utilizing 405% more capital than it was five years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 17% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

The Bottom Line On Pilbara Minerals' ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, Pilbara Minerals has now broken into profitability. And a remarkable 262% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

While Pilbara Minerals looks impressive, no company is worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether PLS is currently trading for a fair price.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Thieves — donning clown masks — steal jewelry from Florida widow’s home, deputies say

    Suspects wearing clown masks broke into a recently widowed woman’s home in Orange County while she was sleeping and stole $40,000 worth of jewelry, according to deputies.

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Rebound in 2023

    We are yet to find out what lies in store for the stock market in 2023. However, we do know that the previous year was one of the worst ever, with the S&P 500 putting in its 7th most abject annual performance since 1929. Whichever way you look at it, then, most investors did not enjoy the past 12 months’ market action. One positive takeaway, however, is that the overall bearish trend has driven share prices down across the board and that has left some stocks at levels that are now just too cheap

  • Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

    The Oracle of Omaha has some pearls of wisdom that can guide your investing decisions in whatever kind of market awaits in 2023.

  • The energy crisis may force drivers in the 'best country in the world' to 'think twice' about electric vehicles — here are 3 big plays to gas up your portfolio

    Wake up and smell the diesel.

  • ‘Impending Recession Will Be Shallow and Short’: Evercore Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist. Emanuel sees clues for an impending downturn, pointing out that the last market trough, this past fall, came before overall economic indicators turned south. In his words, “[No] bear market has ever bottomed before the recession started. So from that perspective, we don't think Oc

  • Elon Musk Sends Subtle Message to Disenchanted Tesla Shareholders

    Elon Musk is used to facing critics, haters and detractors. He even likes these battles very much. Sometimes he even tends to provoke his supposed enemies. The Techno King, as he's known at Tesla , likes to turn his opponents' attacks into counterattacks.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Says the Bear Market Is Expected to Continue in 2023 — Here Are 2 ‘Safe Haven’ Stocks That Analysts Like

    Feeling optimistic the new year will usher in a change in stock market dynamics and shift sentiment from bear to bull? Well, Leon Cooperman has some bad news for you. The billionaire investor has been a fully-fledged bear for a while now and 2023 has done little to change his stance. "Anybody looking for a new bull market any time soon is looking the wrong way,” Cooperman said. In fact, Cooperman thinks there’s only a 5% chance the S&P 500 sees out 2023 above the 4,400 mark (up 13% from current

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to produce a big inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same in 2023

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • 5 Ways To Make $50,000 a Year in Passive Income

    Passive income is better than any side hustle because the money comes to you without you having to work for it. You'll read about all kinds of ways to generate passive income, but most won't earn the...

  • 15 Best Growth Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we take a look at the 15 best growth stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more of the best growth stocks, go directly to 5 Best Growth Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. In a report titled “2023 Long-Term Capital Market Assumptions” JPMorgan mentioned some reasons […]

  • Argentina and China formalize currency swap deal

    Argentina and China have formalized the expansion of a currency swap deal, allowing the South American country to increase its depleted foreign currency reserves, the Argentine central bank said on Sunday. Argentina's government needs to rebuild reserves to cover trade costs and future debt repayments, and more reserves are a key objective of a major debt deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). President Alberto Fernandez announced the deal in November last year and said at the time it was worth $5 billion.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

    These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 13.6%, can seriously pad your wallet.

  • Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back

    The SECURE 2.0 Act, signed by President Biden in December 2022, includes dozens of changes to provisions related to tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Among the most important changes is a provision, which took effect Jan. 1 of this year, that delays … Continue reading → The post Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Carvana Stock?

    For years, Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) was one of the fastest-growing stocks on the market. The online used car dealer put up a remarkable streak of 23 straight quarters of triple-digit revenue growth as it spread across the country with its simple and convenient way of selling used cars, taking much of the hassle out of a process that many Americans disliked. The pandemic briefly hit pause on the company's rocket-like rise, but sales soared again in 2021 as used car prices surged due to increased demand caused by the pandemic and a chip shortage that constrained new car manufacturing.

  • Banks Are Fleeing Crypto. Bitcoin Investors Should Be Worried.

    Metropolitan Bank Holding (ticker: MCB), one of the earliest banks to delve into digital assets, says it’s closing out the part of its business that catered to crypto firms. The problem, in a nutshell, is that for Bitcoin and other digital assets to have any chance of becoming mainstream, banks—with their access to deep sources of liquidity and experience in facilitating payments—will have to be on board. In its announcement early Monday, the company, which is the parent of Metropolitan Commercial Bank, cited recent industry developments and the regulatory environment for the move.

  • 8 places you may earn between 3%-7% or more on your money right now (and psst: some have guaranteed returns)

    The good news on that front: Many high-yield savings accounts are now paying more than they have in a decade with rates upwards of 3% (see the highest savings account rates you may get now here). Look for a savings account that is FDIC-insured, notes Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate. “Online savings account may not keep up with inflation, but the high-interest rates will minimize how much you fall behind,” adds says Ken Tumin, founder at DepositAccounts says.

  • Tesla's Delivery Wait Times Go Up, China Wants To Secure License For Generic Version Of Pfizer's Paxlovid, India-Made iPhone Exports Surpass $2.5B: Today's Top Stories

    Bloomberg Apple's India-Made iPhone Exports Surpass $2.5B In 9 Months — Nearly Twice Previous Fiscal Year's Total Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) exported more than $2.5 billion worth of iPhones from India between April and December as the company diversified production amid supply disruptions in China. The total export of the Cupertino-based tech giant in the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 2023 was almost twice the previous fiscal year's total. Goldman Sachs Reportedly Plans To Cut

  • Sam Bankman-Fried's Robinhood shares have been seized by the Justice Department in FTX case

    The Justice Department seized more than 55 million shares of Robinhood stock owned by FTX cofounders Sam Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang.

  • How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times

    Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are...

  • Pfizer CEO says there will be no generic Paxlovid for China

    Reuters reported on Friday that China was in talks with Pfizer to secure a license that will allow domestic drugmakers to manufacture and distribute a generic version of the U.S. firm's COVID-19 antiviral drug Paxlovid in China. Bourla said the company had shipped thousands of courses of the treatment in 2022 to China and in the past couple of weeks, had increased that to millions.