Investors Shouldn't Overlook Polaris' (NYSE:PII) Impressive Returns On Capital

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Polaris (NYSE:PII) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Polaris, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$608m ÷ (US$5.2b - US$2.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Polaris has an ROCE of 21%. While that is an outstanding return, the rest of the Leisure industry generates similar returns, on average.

Check out our latest analysis for Polaris

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured Polaris' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Polaris Tell Us?

The trends we've noticed at Polaris are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 21%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 40%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Polaris thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 45% of its operations, which isn't ideal. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Polaris has. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 49% return over the last five years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Polaris can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Polaris does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 2 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

Polaris is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    Is the bear market over? This is the question that everyone wants to know. After a near-historic decline over the first half of the year, the stock market has been on a roll over the past month, with the S&P 500 rising nearly 9%, while the Nasdaq is up 14%. JPMorgan's chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has an upbeat message for those concerned about the sustainability of the rally. “Risk markets are rallying despite some disappointing data releases, indicating bad news was already a

  • Major EV Company’s Stock Nosedives – Time to Invest or Sell?

    Electric vehicle (EV) company Lucid drastically slashed its production outlook for 2022 by 50% citing supply chain issues, which sent the stock tumbling more than 12% in pre-market trading on August...

  • Apple Has Been Dethroned as the Most Held Robinhood Stock: Here's What Replaced It

    Last year, retail investors made their presence known to Wall Street like never before. Online trading platforms like Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), which have been especially popular among the retail crowd, rolled out the red carpet for everyday investors to put their money to work on Wall Street. Robinhood offers commission-free trading on the major U.S. exchanges, allows its customers to make fractional-share purchases, and gifts free shares of stock (at random) to new members.

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • Want Passive Income? Buy This Dividend Aristocrat, Down 31%

    After a significant drop in share price after earnings, Sherwin-Williams makes for an outstanding buy-and-hold forever stock.

  • Tesla investors approve stock split; Musk to add factories

    Tesla shareholders on Thursday approved a three-for-one stock split, a move that will make the company's shares more accessible to smaller investors. Preliminary results of the shareholder vote were announced at the electric car and solar panel maker's annual meeting at its new factory in Austin, Texas. CEO Elon Musk also discussed at the meeting a major factory expansion in the future as the company moves toward a goal of making 20 million vehicles per year.

  • The Best Defense Dividend Stocks for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    The long history of the stock market tells us one of the best things you can do with your money is buy dividend stocks. Time and again studies show dividend stocks outperform nonpaying ones by healthy margins, and even when the market has generated negative returns across certain decades, income-generating stocks still produced gains. It's one of the reasons why I think the defense industry is an excellent place to look for investments for a lifetime of passive income.

  • The stock market is headed for another big sell-off unless economic data quickly improves, Goldman Sachs says

    "[W]ait for additional clarity on the macro side before expecting a sustained and prolonged market turn," Goldman said.

  • I started the year with $3.85M but ‘have watched my accounts drop 20%.’ When I asked about it, I got ‘unsatisfactory’ answers from my financial adviser. That said, he ‘by and large has done well for me.’ What’s my move?

    Question: I have watched my accounts drop 20% this year, which is better than the market, but starting in March and again in May, I traded messages with my broker asking what, if any change in direction/investments they had made/would make given market volatility and challenging economic times, as I can see very little movement in the large basket of stocks they hold in my accounts. Or should there be a change in investment strategy and perhaps even going to some increased level of cash to take advantage of beaten down stocks? Answer: First up, the lack of quality communication between you and your broker is an issue – and could even be a reason to find someone who can and does explain what is happening with your accounts to you satisfactorily.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Tick All the Boxes

    Sometimes, what goes down must come up. After more than 5 months of losses to start the year, we’ve just had some 6 weeks of gains, featuring a 13% rebound in the S&P 500 and a 19% jump in the NASDAQ. We still don’t know if this rally will be a short-term phenomenon in a larger bear market, or if it will turn out to be a more sustained bull run – but either way, investors can turn to the data to find solid stock choices. But which data? If there’s one thing always certain in the stock market, it

  • This Warren Buffett Analogy Makes Picking Your Own Stocks a Slam Dunk

    On several occasions Warren Buffett has used an analogy that, when I first heard it, completely changed the way I approached investing. When asked about his methods for finding high-quality stocks, he describes a basketball coach walking down the street looking for potential players to recruit. Great basketball players have attributes such as dexterity, quickness, coordination, and high vertical jumps.

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now Before Recession Begins

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy now before recession begins. You can skip our detailed discussion on analysts’ views about the recession, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now Before Recession Begins. With consumer prices rising by 5.4% in July, experts are becoming increasingly convinced that recession […]

  • Oracle layoffs also may be affecting Cerner employees

    As Oracle tries to digest its recent Cerner acquisition and respond to market headwinds, reports indicate that the Austin-based tech giant has started eliminating jobs.

  • RingCentral cuts staff at Bay Area headquarters, citing 'changing business needs'

    The downsizing coincides with stellar quarterly earnings reported by the cloud communications provider.

  • Coinbase Has Rallied 90% This Week. It Could Be Another GameStop Moment.

    Investors likely are witnessing a 'short squeeze' that is driving Coinbase stock higher, a phenomenon that characterized the 'meme stock' frenzy of 2021.

  • 10 Best Multi-Bagger Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 10 best multi-bagger stocks to buy now. To skip the detailed analysis of the current market and these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Multi-Bagger Stocks to Buy Now. The recession followed by 40-year high inflation has been quite unkind to investors in the stock market. With major US […]

  • Paramount Q2 Earnings: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ in Dogfight with Streaming Costs

    "Top Gun: Maverick" grossed $1 billion before the end of Q2; Paramount's streaming expenses were more than $1.6 billion in the quarter.

  • 10 Stocks That Will Benefit from CHIPS Act

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that will benefit from the CHIPS Act. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Stocks That Will Benefit from CHIPS Act. The Chips and Science Act will provide grants and subsidies worth $280 billion to the US technology and semiconductor industry. The National […]