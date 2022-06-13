Investors Shouldn't Overlook Pro Medicus' (ASX:PME) Impressive Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Pro Medicus' (ASX:PME) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Pro Medicus is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.43 = AU$52m ÷ (AU$140m - AU$18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, Pro Medicus has an ROCE of 43%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Healthcare Services industry average of 11%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Pro Medicus compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Pro Medicus here for free.

What Can We Tell From Pro Medicus' ROCE Trend?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Pro Medicus. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 43%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 233%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Our Take On Pro Medicus' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Pro Medicus can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a staggering 717% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Pro Medicus can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

