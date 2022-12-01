Investors Shouldn't Overlook Ta Ann Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:TAANN) Impressive Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Ta Ann Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:TAANN) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Ta Ann Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = RM540m ÷ (RM2.8b - RM488m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Ta Ann Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 23%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 5.6% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Ta Ann Holdings Berhad

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ta Ann Holdings Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Ta Ann Holdings Berhad Tell Us?

The trends we've noticed at Ta Ann Holdings Berhad are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 23%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 25%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Ta Ann Holdings Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Ta Ann Holdings Berhad has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 48% return over the last five years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Ta Ann Holdings Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

If you'd like to know more about Ta Ann Holdings Berhad, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here