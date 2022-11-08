Investors Shouldn't Overlook WeTrade Group's (NASDAQ:WETG) Impressive Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in WeTrade Group's (NASDAQ:WETG) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for WeTrade Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = US$3.5m ÷ (US$19m - US$3.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, WeTrade Group has an ROCE of 23%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 12% earned by companies in a similar industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating WeTrade Group's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from WeTrade Group. The numbers show that in the last two years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 23%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 91%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at WeTrade Group thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From WeTrade Group's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that WeTrade Group can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 46% in the last year. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with WeTrade Group (including 2 which don't sit too well with us) .

