Investors shun high-yield bonds on recession, banking risks

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the NYSE
Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Davide Barbuscia
·3 min read

By Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Davide Barbuscia

(Reuters) - Global investors have resumed their selling of high-yield corporate bonds after a brief respite in January, as fears over the health of smaller banks add to risk aversion driven by worries over rising interest rates, recession and defaults.

Concerns have been heightened by the wild swings in market interest rates since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week.

Fund managers advise shunning high-yield bonds, despite their attractive yields, because of the risk these bonds could be hit by ratings downgrades, defaults and a squeeze in company earnings.

"Market concerns are elevated, given the uncertainty of a recession this year, the path of inflation, and most recently, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank," said Jim Smigiel, chief investment officer (CIO) at investment firm SEI.

"Given the volatility of the past few days and the still unfolding situation within financials, the turmoil in the banking sector could certainly increase outflows and further test the system."

The demand for high-yield bonds has faltered since February due to a rise in U.S. Treasury yields, as strong economic activity bolstered expectations that inflation would remain sticky and the Federal Reserve would have to raise interest rates more to contain it.

Refinitiv Lipper data showed high-yield bond funds, after seeing an inflow of $7.63 billion in January, faced an outflow of $11.51 billion in February.

Graphic: Fund flows: Global high yield bonds - https://www.reuters.com/graphics/GLOBAL-FUNDS/GLOBAL-FUNDS/zgpobawxqvd/chart.png

So far this month, high-yield bond exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have seen a total outflow of $506 million.

However, safer money market funds have attracted $28.76 billion, and government bond funds have seen an inflow of $15.52 billion since February.

Graphic: Fund flows into global government bonds - https://www.reuters.com/graphics/FUND-FLOWS/FUND-FLOWS/znvnbldgavl/chart.png

The ICE BofA Global high-yield bond index has fallen over 3% since the start of February, making the yields attractive at 8.7%.

The yield spread between the BofA high-yield bond index and the U.S. 10-year Treasury bond has risen to more than 500 basis points for the first time since October.

Still, the spread is tighter than the 2,090 basis points during the 2008 financial crisis and about 1,000 basis points in 2020 when the coronavirus crisis hit.

"Investors should look to reduce exposure to the U.S. high yield market at this time because we expect there will be a better entry level in the near future," said David Norris, head of U.S. Credit at TwentyFour Asset Management.

"Once we can be sure that the Fed has reached or is close to reaching the terminal rate, with the potential for a soft to softish landing, investors at that point could begin to increase exposure to high yield."

"In the meantime, investors should stay invested but move up the credit spectrum to higher-rated bonds in more defensive sectors, keeping a lower duration profile."

DEFAULT RISKS RISE

According to Fitch Ratings, the trailing 12-month U.S. high-yield default rate stood at 1.6% in February, the highest since June 2020. The credit rating agency also says default rates are poised to rise toward the historical average of 3.6%.

Deutsche Bank predicts higher risks of defaults this year in European high-yield corporate debt as they are increasingly vulnerable to the slowing global economy.

"There's a huge wall of debt that is going to be maturing in 2024 to 2026 that is going to be resetting at much higher interest rates than where it is fixed today," said Christopher Zook, CIO of CAZ Investments.

"And so there's a lot of concern that there's going to be a very significant increase in borrowing costs for these companies that are going to have to refinance in 2024-2026."

(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru;Additional reporting by Davide Barbuscia in New York; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • EU moves on critical raw materials to boost home production

    The European Union presented plans Thursday to fundamentally revamp its policies on dealing with critical raw materials, imposing limits on imports from countries like China while unleashing subsidies and other financial incentives to ramp up home production. The plans by the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, are essential in moving toward a climate neutral economy, while also increasing its strategic independence in a shifting world of geopolitical alliances. “The EU is upping its game,” Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said.

  • Southwest eyes rival United's service provider to bolster its operations

    Southwest Airlines Co is tapping a software company called SureWeather, which rival United Airlines employs, to make its winter operations more resilient, Chief Operating Officer Andrew Watterson told Reuters on Tuesday. The Dallas-based carrier has been under fire ever since it suffered an operational disruption that resulted in almost 17,000 flight cancellations around the Christmas holiday last year, disrupting travel plans for two million customers. Watterson said the software helped United recover, particularly in Denver, from a winter storm in December last year.

  • Does the Mortgage Industry Hate Old People?

    Getting a mortgage could become more difficult and expensive as you age. For most Americans, especially young adults, homeownership remains out of reach with the average purchase price for a home nearly doubling over the past 10 years and mortgage … Continue reading → The post Does the Mortgage Industry Hate Old People? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • VW's Skoda in final stages of exit from Russia

    Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, part of the Volkswagen Group, is in the final stages of quitting Russia after taking an almost 700 million euros ($742 million) hit from the impact of Moscow's war in Ukraine, its CEO said on Thursday. Skoda, the leader of a Czech car sector that is the backbone of the country's industrial output, has seen its Russian operation hit hard by the disruptions caused by the war and by Western sanctions imposed on Russia. The carmaker said on Thursday its net profit dropped 11.7% to 489 million euros in 2022, affected also by a steep rise in material prices and global supply chain bottlenecks.

  • Oil Hovers Near 15-Month Low After Banking Crisis Roils Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied near the lowest closing price in 15 months after a three-day rout started by the US banking crisis and accelerated by options covering.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Credit Suisse Is In Crisis. What Went Wrong?West Texas Intermediate futu

  • Futures mixed after Swiss central bank lifeline for Credit Suisse

    (Reuters) -U.S. stock index futures were mixed on Thursday as the Swiss central bank's lifeline for embattled Credit Suisse did little to boost investor sentiment as they awaited economic data for clues on the outlook for U.S. interest rates. U.S.-listed shares of Credit Suisse rose 8.8% in premarket trading after the bank secured a credit line of up to $54 billion from the Swiss National Bank to shore up liquidity and investor confidence, which had nosedived after the lender's shares slumped on Wednesday. Troubles at Credit Suisse, coming on the heels of the collapse of SVB Financial and peer Signature Bank have sparked fresh worries about stress in the banking sector, dwarfing relief on expectations of less aggressive moves by the Federal Reserve.

  • Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc.'s (CVE:RUM) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

    Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 14% over the...

  • Credit Suisse: Lessons learned from the last banking crisis?

    Speed is of the essence when dealing with the banking industry - as know from the 2008 crash.

  • Silicon Valley Bank Loans Could Be Letdown for PE Giants

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity firms circling the $74 billion loan book at Silicon Valley Bank may find that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is unwilling to sell the assets — or at least not at bargain-basement prices. Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Credit Suisse

  • Here’s Why Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outperformed in Q4

    Ariel Investments, an investment management company, released its “Ariel Global Strategy” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the Ariel Global Composite delivered a 10.72% gross of fees compared to a +9.76% return for the primary MSCI ACWI Index and a +14.21% gain for the MSCI ACWI […]

  • In the wake of Herc Holdings Inc.'s (NYSE:HRI) latest US$632m market cap drop, institutional owners may be forced to take severe actions

    Key Insights Institutions' substantial holdings in Herc Holdings implies that they have significant influence over the...

  • Pentagon Releases Footage of Russian Fighter Jet Colliding with U.S. Drone over Black Sea

    The U.S. military's European Command released a video of the recent collision between a U.S. drone and a Russian fighter jet in international airspace over the Black Sea.

  • Swiss lifeline, ECB dilemma

    A Swiss lifeline to the ailing Credit Suisse has eased some pressure on Europe's anxious banks but leaves the European Central Bank in a dilemma over whether or not it will aggravate the situation if it goes ahead with a planned interest rate hike on Thursday. After suffering a withering collapse of its stock and bond prices on Wednesday that jarred global banks once again, Credit Suisse announced it would seek official help and borrow up to $54 billion from the Swiss National Bank to shore up liquidity and investor confidence. The Swiss lender said it would exercise an option to borrow from its central bank up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($54 billion).

  • Here Are 4 Reasons Suze Orman Says You Should Have More Than One Retirement Account

    Financial guru Suze Orman says you should have more than one retirement account to ensure a secure retirement. Orman, a financial advisor for over 40 years and host of the podcast Women & Money, believes that if your employer offers a Roth 401(k) option, then you should take advantage of it. The greatest benefits of a Roth IRA is its tax-free growth and tax-free distribution.

  • Suze Orman Says Americans Are Suffering From a 'Financial Hangover.' Here's Why

    In a recent interview, financial expert Suze Orman explained that she's worried that Americans are suffering from a "financial hangover." Lawmakers were pretty quick to send stimulus checks into Americans' bank accounts during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, a big reason inflation has been such a problem over the past year and a half is that consumers found themselves with extra money to spend at a time when supply chains were slowing down.

  • Stock Futures Waver After Credit Suisse Secures Loan

    U.S. stock futures wobbled after Credit Suisse said it would tap a lifeline from the Swiss central bank, and ahead of an interest-rate decision from the European Central Bank.

  • Tether's Stablecoin Market Cap Now Double USDC After SVB Chaos

    Several key metrics indicate the Tether (USDT) stablecoin is emerging as a key winner from the recent chaos in crypto markets.

  • 11 Bank Stocks With Insider Buying and Selling Last Week

    In this article, we will take a look at some banks stocks with insider buying and selling activity. To see more such stocks, go to 5 Bank Stocks With Insider Buying and Selling Last Week. The collapse of the Silicon Valley bank sent tremors throughout the global financial system. As of March 15 morning, European […]

  • Economist Who Coined ‘No Landing’ Now Says Recession Is Almost Inevitable

    Torsten Slok of Apollo Global Management says the economy is heading for "a hard landing driven by tighter credit conditions.”

  • The economist who won the Nobel for his work on bank runs breaks down SVB’s collapse—and his fears over what’s next

    Douglas Diamond warned in October that the Fed’s policies of raising rates at a brutal pace would trigger dangerously big losses in the bond portfolios of companies and banks. But SVB is to blame too.