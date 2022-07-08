Investors in Silk Logistics Holdings (ASX:SLH) have unfortunately lost 15% over the last year

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. For example, the Silk Logistics Holdings Limited (ASX:SLH) share price is down 16% in the last year. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 4.6%. Silk Logistics Holdings hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 13% in the last 90 days. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 13% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

The last year saw Silk Logistics Holdings' EPS really take off. While the business is unlikely to sustain such a high growth rate for long, it's great to see. So we are surprised the share price is down. So it's worth taking a look at some other metrics.

Silk Logistics Holdings' revenue is actually up 25% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Silk Logistics Holdings has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Silk Logistics Holdings will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Silk Logistics Holdings shareholders are down 15% for the year (even including dividends), even worse than the market loss of 4.6%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 13% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Silk Logistics Holdings scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

