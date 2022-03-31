Investors in Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) have made a favorable return of 42% over the past three years

Investors can buy low cost index fund if they want to receive the average market return. But across the board there are plenty of stocks that underperform the market. For example, the Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) share price return of 31% over three years lags the market return in the same period. Zooming in, the stock is actually down 9.4% in the last year.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Snap-on achieved compound earnings per share growth of 8.3% per year. We don't think it is entirely coincidental that the EPS growth is reasonably close to the 10% average annual increase in the share price. This observation indicates that the market's attitude to the business hasn't changed all that much. Au contraire, the share price change has arguably mimicked the EPS growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Snap-on the TSR over the last 3 years was 42%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Investors in Snap-on had a tough year, with a total loss of 7.2% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 8.8%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 8%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Snap-on , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

