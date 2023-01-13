Investors snap up record $39 billion emerging market sovereign bond splurge

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows U.S. Dollar and Euro banknotes
Jorgelina do Rosario
·3 min read

By Jorgelina do Rosario

LONDON (Reuters) - Developing countries have sold a huge $39 billion of international bonds since the start of the year, with investors happy to pile into riskier debt as they bet global interest rates are nearing a peak.

The first half of January saw 11 countries launch more than 20 dollar- and euro-denominated bond issues. The scale of borrowing dwarfs the previous record of $26 billion raised in the same period in 2018, data from Morgan Stanley shows.

All the sales were at least three times oversubscribed, a sign that appetite for emerging market debt is back after a year in which many countries were effectively locked out from markets as global interest rates surged.

"More and more investors are willing to deploy cash and take some risks," Merveille Paja, EEMEA sovereign credit strategist for BofA said, adding that issuers such as Romania and Hungary had offered "extremely attractive premiums" on their recently issued dollar bonds.

Investment-grade-rated Saudi Arabia is the largest borrower so far, having sold $10 billion of five-, 10- and 30-year dollar bonds.

High-yield countries have also joined the issuance frenzy. Turkey sold a $2.75 billion Eurobond at a 9.75% yield on Thursday while Mongolia is also set to tap markets.

"A coupon of about 10%-ish is quite high even by Turkey's standards," said Paul Greer, portfolio manager at Fidelity International.

Morgan Stanley strategist Simon Waever said yields are high in historic terms, but that "most countries have no choice but to issue and absorb the higher cost".

Issuance year-to-date was already equivalent to 40% of all 2022's emerging hard-currency bond issuance, said Waever.

ROARING START

While emerging bond markets are off to a roaring start, that might not translate into a bumper year overall.

Morgan Stanley predicts total 2023 sovereign debt gross sales to hit $143 billion, driven by sales from the Middle East and North Africa and investment-grade countries in Asia. That is well above last year's multi-year low of $95 billion, but well short of 2020's record $233 billion.

Madhur Agarwal, head of Debt Capital Markets Origination Asia ex. Japan at JPMorgan, said that while January is usually a good month for countries to issue, demand was high because "investors see we are nearing the cap on U.S. interest rate hikes and it should be more stable going forward".

Emerging economies were not alone in their push to raise cash, with U.S. corporate issuers, European governments and other parts of the fixed income universe also ramping up issuance at the start of the year, some raising funds to help offset the impact of the energy crisis.

Costa Rica and Dominican Republic are among countries that need to tap the market this year and are likely to move soon, said Carlos de Sousa, a portfolio manager at Vontobel.

"It doesn't mean this is a short window of opportunity. It may be a long one, but the countries just don't know and we don't know either," de Sousa added, stressing that only two months ago investors "were still very much on the defensive" and sitting on a pile of cash.

With almost no bonds maturing in 2023, most Sub-Saharan Africa economies don't need to issue overseas debt, de Sousa said, while Ivory Coast and Senegal will only do so if the market continues to rally.

Nigeria could muddle through this year's presidential election without borrowing if it maintains a good buffer of FX reserves, according to Paja from BofA.

"Kenya and Angola will need to tap the market, while South Africa is staying away completely this year," she said.

(Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario and Scott Murdoch, Additional reporting by Mike Dolan, Editing by Karin Strohecker and Catherine Evans)

Recommended Stories

  • Arizona says developers lack groundwater for big growth dreams in the desert west of Phoenix

    A state report says there is insufficient groundwater to support hundreds of thousands of homes planned for west of Phoenix.

  • Goldman Sachs' investment team bullish on equities -report

    Goldman Sachs Investment Strategy Group expects U.S. equities to generate positive returns for investors in 2023 even if the economy enters a recession, according to its outlook report released on Friday. The bank's wealth management team expect the benchmark S&P 500 to end 2023 at between 4,200 and 4,300 points, up to 12% higher than its 2022 year-end level. Last year, the S&P fell 19.4% in its worst year since 2008, reflecting higher interest rates and recession fears.

  • Disney faces proxy fight as Peltz pushes to join board

    Activist investor Nelson Peltz is fighting for a seat on the board of Walt Disney Co., claiming that the company is struggling with self-inflicted problems. Peltz's attempt to join Disney's board comes just months after the company brought back longtime CEO Bob Iger to lead Disney again. Disney urged shareholders to vote against Peltz and named current board member Mark Parker as its chairman.

  • FACT FOCUS: Biden administration isn't banning gas stoves

    The Biden administration has come under fire this week due to overcooked fears that it is planning a nationwide ban on gas stoves. The claim was sparked by comments from a Consumer Product Safety Commission official published Monday that “any option is on the table” when it comes to regulating gas stoves, amid growing health concerns over the appliances. In the days after, discussion online evoked images of the government dragging four-burner cooktops from homes, as social media users shared memes of gas stoves with text like, “Don’t Tread On Me.”

  • Chevron, Exxon and Total keen to invest in India, says minister

    Global energy majors Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp and TotalEnergies are interested in investing in India's oil and gas exploration and production sector, the country's oil minister said in a speech on Friday. India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, buys more than 84% of its oil needs from overseas and wants to quickly monetise its hydrocarbon reserves to reduce its dependence on costly imports. "India is ready to explore opportunities for joint development production of oil and gas assets for mutual benefit and also invites investment in our domestic E&P (exploration and production) sector," Hardeep Singh Puri said.

  • Sunak pledges to work constructively with Scotland's leader

    U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged Friday to work constructively with Scotland’s leader despite tensions over her administration’s wish for a new independence referendum. Sunak held private talks with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during his first visit to Scotland since taking power, saying that while they are “not going to agree on everything,” he believes there is scope for cooperation. Sturgeon’s relationship with Sunak’s two predecessors, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, had been frosty in light of Sturgeon’s demand for Scottish independence.

  • Drug companies favor biotech meds over pills, citing new U.S. law

    Drugmakers are prioritizing complex biotech medicines over treatments that can be given as pills because recent U.S. legislation gives biologics a longer runway before becoming subject to government price limits, top industry executives said this week. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which Democrats passed last August, for the first time allows the government's Medicare health plan for people age 65 and over to negotiate the prices it is willing to pay for certain medications. The pharmaceutical industry, whose members gathered in the thousands this week in San Francisco for the annual JP Morgan Healthcare conference, opposed the legislation and has begun implementing strategies to mitigate its impact.

  • This Surprising Stat Says That Bitcoin Might Be a Buy Right Now

    Bitcoin's uncharacteristically low volatility could be the signal for an incoming bull market rally.

  • How Will the S&P 500 Perform in 2023? Here's What This Top Bank Thinks

    The S&P 500, which is a broad index of the 500 largest companies by market cap in the U.S., ended the year down 19%, its worst annual performance since 2008, when the world was dealing with the Great Recession. As we look toward 2023, there are no shortages of predictions for where the stock market will go this year. According to investment bank Goldman Sachs, the S&P 500 will end 2023 at the 4,000 level, essentially flat compared to the end of 2022.

  • Analysis-China's rapid reopening brings joy and woe for world markets

    The rapid reopening of China's economy from COVID lockdowns is brightening the outlook for global investors keen to leave behind one of their worst years on record, but may also fuel the inflationary pressures policymakers hope are abating. The impact of the reopening of the world's second largest economy on financial markets, hit by double-digit losses last year as inflation and interest rates jumped, is critical. COVID cases, deaths, and the economic hit to China from rampant infections are yet to play out and commodity prices are already rising, adding to inflation risks.

  • Ceuta, Melilla profile

    An overview of the small Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla on Morocco's Mediterranean coast.

  • BlackRock Gets $146 Billion of Fresh Cash After Market Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. clients continued to pour money into the firm’s long-term investment funds in the fourth quarter, seeking to capitalize on the preceding rout in stock and bond markets. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpGoogle, Nvidia Express Concerns to FTC About Microsoft’s Activi

  • A Gambling Tycoon and Two British Lords Team Up for £10 Billion Crypto Lawsuit

    (Bloomberg) -- In May last year, dozens of guests gathered at a cabaret club in London’s Soho district to celebrate the birthday of Calvin Ayre, an online gambling tycoon-turned-crypto evangelist. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror Attr

  • Republicans plan to sue Gov. Katie Hobbs for being against discrimination

    When a group of unhinged extremists call themselves a "freedom" caucus you can be sure they believe in just the opposite.

  • China Takes ‘Golden Shares’ in Alibaba, Tencent. It Wants Greater Role in Its Tech Sector.

    Beijing is working to take stakes in units of both companies, according to reports. The plan could represent an alternative to the regulatory crackdown that has hit Chinese technology stocks hard in recent years.

  • Woman accusing 4 ex-cops of aiding sex trafficking testifies

    The woman known to jurors only as Jane Doe shook her head Thursday when her lawyer asked her a question she knew was coming but clearly dreaded — could she describe the injuries she suffered during five years in a Virginia-based sex trafficking ring? It was the most dramatic moment thus far in a trial focused on blockbuster allegations that the former police chief in Fairfax County and the three officers were clients of the prostitution ring and that they served as its protectors by tipping off the head of the enterprise, Hazel Sanchez, when stings and undercover police would be in the area.

  • Coinbase Confirms End of an Era

    The horizon is uncertain for Coinbase. The cryptocurrency exchange is still unable to get out of the bad patch that the cryptocurrency sector has been going through for a year. The cryptocurrency market has lost nearly $2.1 trillion compared to its all-time high of $3 trillion reached in November 2021.

  • Coinbase Strikes a Massive Blow to Bankman-Fried and FTX

    Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong does not mince words. Nearly two months after rival Sam Bankman-Fried's empire went bankrupt, he's just delivered a massive blow to what until recently was the institutional face of crypto. Bankman-Fried's empire consisted of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

  • This Disney Move May Mean Iger's Days Really Are Numbered

    The company reiterates its two-year mandate for recently returned CEO as it faces proxy fight with activist investor Nelson Peltz.

  • ‘My adviser insists this is a good, low-risk investment.’ I’m semi-retired at 63 with $2 million saved. My financial adviser wants me to sink half my money in an annuity. Should I do it?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Prior to that, I had managed my investments passively. Is a variable annuity a good option for me?