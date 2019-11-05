Investors In Société de la Tour Eiffel (EPA:EIFF) Should Consider This, First

Dividend paying stocks like Société de la Tour Eiffel (EPA:EIFF) tend to be popular with investors, and for good reason - some research suggests a significant amount of all stock market returns come from reinvested dividends. Unfortunately, it's common for investors to be enticed in by the seemingly attractive yield, and lose money when the company has to cut its dividend payments.

With Société de la Tour Eiffel yielding 7.5% and having paid a dividend for over 10 years, many investors likely find the company quite interesting. We'd guess that plenty of investors have purchased it for the income. Before you buy any stock for its dividend however, you should always remember Warren Buffett's two rules: 1) Don't lose money, and 2) Remember rule #1. We'll run through some checks below to help with this.

Payout ratios

Dividends are usually paid out of company earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. While Société de la Tour Eiffel pays a dividend, it reported a loss over the last year. A payout ratio above 100% is definitely an item of concern, unless there are some other circumstances that would justify it.

Last year, Société de la Tour Eiffel paid a dividend while reporting negative free cash flow. While there may be an explanation, we think this behaviour is generally not sustainable.

REITs like Société de la Tour Eiffel often have different rules governing their distributions, so a higher payout ratio on its own is not unusual.

Is Société de la Tour Eiffel's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Société de la Tour Eiffel's dividend was not well covered by earnings, we need to check its balance sheet for signs of financial distress. A rough way to check this is with these two simple ratios: a) net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and b) net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA is a measure of a company's total debt. Net interest cover measures the ability to meet interest payments. Essentially we check that a) the company does not have too much debt, and b) that it can afford to pay the interest. Société de la Tour Eiffel has net debt of 16.86 times its EBITDA, which we think carries substantial risk if earnings aren't sustainable.

Net interest cover can be calculated by dividing earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by the company's net interest expense. With EBIT of 1.02 times its interest expense, Société de la Tour Eiffel's interest cover is starting to look a bit thin. High debt and weak interest cover are not a great combo, and we would be cautious of relying on this company's dividend while these metrics persist. That said, Société de la Tour Eiffel is in the real estate business, which is typically able to sustain much higher levels of debt, relative to other industries.

Dividend Volatility

From the perspective of an income investor who wants to earn dividends for many years, there is not much point buying a stock if its dividend is regularly cut or is not reliable. Société de la Tour Eiffel has been paying dividends for a long time, but for the purpose of this analysis, we only examine the past 10 years of payments. This dividend has been unstable, which we define as having fallen by at least 20% one or more times over this time. During the past ten-year period, the first annual payment was €5.00 in 2009, compared to €3.00 last year. This works out to be a decline of approximately 5.0% per year over that time. Société de la Tour Eiffel's dividend hasn't shrunk linearly at 5.0% per annum, but the CAGR is a useful estimate of the historical rate of change.