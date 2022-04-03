Investors in Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) have made a incredible return of 924% over the past three years

We think that it's fair to say that the possibility of finding fantastic multi-year winners is what motivates many investors. Not every pick can be a winner, but when you pick the right stock, you can win big. One such superstar is Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH), which saw its share price soar 924% in three years. But it's down 4.0% in the last week. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently -- you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Given that Soluna Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 3 years Soluna Holdings saw its revenue grow at 22% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. In light of this attractive revenue growth, it seems somewhat appropriate that the share price has been rocketing, boasting a gain of 117% per year, over the same period. It's always tempting to take profits after a share price gain like that, but high-growth companies like Soluna Holdings can sometimes sustain strong growth for many years. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, or even put it on your watchlist.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Soluna Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Soluna Holdings shareholders are down 8.7% for the year, but the market itself is up 6.4%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 68%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Soluna Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Soluna Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

