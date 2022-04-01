Investors in Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) have made a notable return of 50% over the past three years

Low-cost index funds make it easy to achieve average market returns. But across the board there are plenty of stocks that underperform the market. That's what has happened with the Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) share price. It's up 50% over three years, but that is below the market return. Having said that, the 21% increase over the past year is good to see.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Sprouts Farmers Market was able to grow its EPS at 21% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 15% average annual increase in the share price. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Sprouts Farmers Market has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 21% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 7% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Sprouts Farmers Market better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Sprouts Farmers Market you should know about.

