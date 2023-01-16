Investors in Stamford Land (SGX:H07) have unfortunately lost 17% over the last five years

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But every investor is virtually certain to have both over-performing and under-performing stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term Stamford Land Corporation Ltd (SGX:H07) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 26% over a half decade.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

See our latest analysis for Stamford Land

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over five years Stamford Land's earnings per share dropped significantly, falling to a loss, with the share price also lower. This was, in part, due to extraordinary items impacting earnings. At present it's hard to make valid comparisons between EPS and the share price. However, we can say we'd expect to see a falling share price in this scenario.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Stamford Land's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Stamford Land's TSR for the last 5 years was -17%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Stamford Land shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 8.5% over the last year. That's including the dividend. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 3% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Stamford Land better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Stamford Land , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Stamford Land is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Friedrich Vorwerk Group (FRA:VH2) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

    There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a...

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of IPD Group Limited ( ASX:IPG ) by taking the...

  • Ta Ann Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:TAANN) Recent Stock Performance Looks Decent- Can Strong Fundamentals Be the Reason?

    Ta Ann Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:TAANN) stock is up by 6.7% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance...

  • Molly Russell: Dad criticises social media firms' responses to coroner

    Social media firms respond to a coroner's call to take action over harmful content.

  • Buying A Home? Don't Waive This Contingency

    The buying frenzy of 2020 and 2021 was spurred by a combination of low interest rates and a desire to flee dense urban areas after the COVID-19 pandemic broke open in the U.S. At this point, you may be feeling desperate and willing to try anything to get an offer accepted, especially if you can't afford to pay cash for a home (and elevated prices and interest rates, plus the other drawbacks of paying cash, can make it a bad idea anyway). While some buyers waived certain contingencies in the process of buying a home these last few years in hopes of getting their offer accepted, waiving an inspection contingency (which would make it possible for you to terminate or renegotiate an offer on a home with known problems) is a terrible idea.

  • Breakeven On The Horizon For ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR)

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse ioneer Ltd's ( ASX:INR ) business as it appears the company may be on the...

  • SpaceX launches classified Space Force payload on Falcon Heavy

    SpaceX launched its Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time this year on Sunday, carrying a classified military payload to orbit for the United States Space Force.

  • 21 Biggest Airports in the World

    In this article, we take a look at 21 biggest airports in the world. If you want to see more biggest airports in the world, go directly to 5 Biggest Airports in the World. Airports are the center for air travel as they are where passenger aircraft and cargo aircraft take off and land. Airports […]

  • China Injects Less Cash Than Expected Before Lunar Holidays

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank added less cash than expected into the banking system via policy loans while keeping the rate unchanged this month even with funding demand on the rise into Lunar New Year holidays.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianHuge Sanctions Are Looming for

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. “He stepped back, got the space and just shot over the top,” said Aaron Gordon, whose 25 points led the Nuggets.

  • Google-backed ShareChat cuts 20% of workforce

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -India's ShareChat, a short video-sharing platform backed by Google and Temasek, said on Monday it let go of around 20% of its employees, as startups face increasing pressure from investors to cut costs. "There is a growing market consensus that the current global economic downturn would be a much more sustained one, and we thus have to, unfortunately, seek more cost savings by reducing our team size," ShareChat Chief Executive Officer Ankush Sachdeva said in an internal memo seen by Reuters. Indian startups raised $24 billion last year, a third lesser than in 2021, according to Venture Intelligence.

  • Missile attack on Ukraine: two thermal power plants damaged, one stops producing electricity

    During the missile attack on Saturday, the Russians fired at two thermal power plants, one of them stopped generating electricity. Source: DTEK Ukrenergo, the national energy regulator Quote: "Russians fired at two DTEK thermal power plants; one of them stopped generating electricity.

  • 3 of the Fastest-Growing Tech Stocks on the Planet Are Screaming Buys in a Bear Market

    The sell-off in the broader technology sector has presented investors with some unique buying opportunities.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Could Blast Higher by 60% (or More)

    It’s mid-January now, and 2023 is into full swing. The holidays are behind us, and the future ahead of us has yet to be written – and what better time than now to start setting up a stock portfolio to carry into that future. The key to success remains the same as always, finding the right stocks that are primed for gains and solid returns. Recognizing them is the trick. That’s where the Smart Score comes in. Based on TipRanks’ advanced AI algorithms, the Smart Score collects data on all of Wall

  • 13 Cash-Rich Penny Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying

    In this article, we will take a look at the 13 cash-rich penny stocks hedge funds are buying. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Cash-Rich Penny Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying. Amid the widespread stock market bloodbath we saw in 2022, investors are avoiding risky investment vehicles like micro-cap companies or penny […]

  • 17 Things People Spent Big Money On That They're Kicking Themselves Over Looking Back

    "We spent thousands over a few years, only used it once, and paid a lawyer to get us out of the contract."View Entire Post ›

  • 2 Beaten-Down Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Be Bargain Buys for 2023

    Investors follow Cathie Wood because her favorite buys have led to big gains. Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF soared more than 500% from its 2014 debut through 2020. The famous investor's performance has suffered as of late because her picks tend to be cutting-edge growth companies -- which many have fled during the market downturn.

  • OnlyFans — the internet platform dominated by 'sexfluencers' — isn't seeing a slowdown even as tech slumps. But it's private. Here are 3 high-growth stocks you can buy

    Sin is in.

  • Momentum in AI Is Dialing Up: Here Are 2 Stocks That Analysts Like

    Artificial intelligence (AI) is already being utilized in multiple applications. From image recognition to healthcare, e-commerce to advertising to credit scoring and many other industries - all are making use of AI’s human-like capabilities. And with computing power continuously improving, it is set to get more prevalent over time. One recent example of its impact is ChatGPT – the AI chatbot developed by OpenAI and launched last November. The tool has quickly caught the public’s imagination wit

  • The 5 Worst Things Investors Can Do in 2023, According to Warren Buffett

    Here are the five worst things investors can do in 2023, according to Warren Buffett. Buffett wrote to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shareholders in 2015 about several mistakes investors can make that cause owning stocks to be riskier than it should be. At the top of Buffett's list was active trading, i.e., trading too frequently.