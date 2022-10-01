Investors Still Waiting For A Pull Back In Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

There wouldn't be many who think Blackstone Inc.'s (NYSE:BX) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 14.7x is worth a mention when the median P/E in the United States is similar at about 14x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

Blackstone hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/E from falling. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a relatively elevated price for a company with this sort of growth profile.

Does Growth Match The P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like Blackstone's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 15%. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow EPS by an impressive 216% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would probably welcome the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 9.9% each year during the coming three years according to the nine analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 9.6% each year, which is not materially different.

With this information, we can see why Blackstone is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It seems most investors are expecting to see average future growth and are only willing to pay a moderate amount for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Blackstone's P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Blackstone maintains its moderate P/E off the back of its forecast growth being in line with the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement or deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a high or low P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to support the share price at these levels.

