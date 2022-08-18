Investors in Superloop (ASX:SLC) have unfortunately lost 65% over the last five years

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But unfortunately, some companies simply don't succeed. To wit, the Superloop Limited (ASX:SLC) share price managed to fall 67% over five long years. We certainly feel for shareholders who bought near the top.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Superloop wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over five years, Superloop grew its revenue at 15% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. The share price, meanwhile, has fallen 11% compounded, over five years. It seems probably that the business has failed to live up to initial expectations. A pessimistic market can create opportunities.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Superloop stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Superloop shareholders are down 15% for the year, but the market itself is up 0.6%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 11% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Superloop that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

