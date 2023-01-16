Investors in SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) have made a strong return of 125% over the past year

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 15% in the last month. But that doesn't detract from the splendid returns of the last year. We're very pleased to report the share price shot up 125% in that time. So we think most shareholders won't be too upset about the recent fall. Investors should be wondering whether the business itself has the fundamental value required to continue to drive gains.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

SurgePays isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year SurgePays saw its revenue grow by 106%. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. And the share price has responded, gaining 125% as we previously mentioned. That sort of revenue growth is bound to attract attention, even if the company doesn't turn a profit. Given the positive sentiment around the stock we're cautious, but there's no doubt its worth watching.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that SurgePays shareholders have gained 125% (in total) over the last year. What is absolutely clear is that is far preferable to the dismal 18% average annual loss suffered over the last three years. We're generally cautious about putting too much weigh on shorter term data, but the recent improvement is definitely a positive. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for SurgePays (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

