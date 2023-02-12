Investors in Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) have made a stellar return of 169% over the past five years

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. One great example is Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) which saw its share price drive 169% higher over five years. On top of that, the share price is up 22% in about a quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the five years of share price growth, Synaptics moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Synaptics has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Synaptics stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 8.4% in the twelve months, Synaptics shareholders did even worse, losing 42%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 22%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Synaptics better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Synaptics is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

But note: Synaptics may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

