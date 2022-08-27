Investors in Taylor Maritime Investments (LON:TMI) have made a return of 21% over the past year

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMI) share price is 13% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 9.6% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Taylor Maritime Investments hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Taylor Maritime Investments the TSR over the last 1 year was 21%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Taylor Maritime Investments boasts a total shareholder return of 21% for the last year (that includes the dividends) . Unfortunately the share price is down 0.3% over the last quarter. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Taylor Maritime Investments you should know about.

