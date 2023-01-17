Investors in Telesat (TSE:TSAT) have unfortunately lost 57% over the last year

This month, we saw the Telesat Corporation (TSE:TSAT) up an impressive 47%. But that isn't much consolation to those who have suffered through the declines of the last year. Specifically, the stock price slipped by 57% in that time. So the bounce should be viewed in that context. You could argue that the sell-off was too severe.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unfortunately Telesat reported an EPS drop of 65% for the last year. We note that the 57% share price drop is very close to the EPS drop. Given the lower EPS we might have expected investors to lose confidence in the stock, but that doesn't seemed to have happened. Rather, the share price is remains a similar multiple of the EPS, suggesting the outlook remains the same.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Telesat shareholders are down 57% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 0.2%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's great to see a nice little 34% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Telesat (of which 2 are potentially serious!) you should know about.

