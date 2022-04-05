Investors in Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) have unfortunately lost 86% over the last year

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it's not unreasonable to try to avoid truly shocking capital losses. It must have been painful to be a Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 86% in that time. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. Terns Pharmaceuticals hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 55% in the last three months. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

With just US$1,000,000 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers Terns Pharmaceuticals to have proven its business plan. This state of affairs suggests that venture capitalists won't provide funds on attractive terms. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Terns Pharmaceuticals will significantly advance the business plan before too long.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing. Terns Pharmaceuticals has already given some investors a taste of the bitter losses that high risk investing can cause.

Terns Pharmaceuticals has plenty of cash in the bank, with cash in excess of all liabilities sitting at US$158m, when it last reported (December 2021). This gives management the flexibility to drive business growth, without worrying too much about cash reserves. But with the share price diving 86% in the last year , it could be that the price was previously too hyped up. You can see in the image below, how Terns Pharmaceuticals' cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. Would it bother you if insiders were selling the stock? I'd like that just about as much as I like to drink milk and fruit juice mixed together. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

A Different Perspective

While Terns Pharmaceuticals shareholders are down 86% for the year, the market itself is up 6.4%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 55% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Terns Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Terns Pharmaceuticals (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

