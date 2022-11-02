Investors think too much cash is a bad thing – but it’s this stock’s biggest strength

semiconductor

The adage that cash is king has been much maligned this year. A combination of low interest rates and rampant inflation means investors have frequently been told to avoid the extreme negative real returns offered by cash savings.

While this advice is sound over the long run, since cash deposits will gradually lose their spending power, it is wholly misplaced over the short term. After all, any investors with cash to spend at the moment are in an extremely strong position.

They can capitalise on low valuations across the stock market to buy high‑quality companies that are likely to produce exceptional capital returns as investor sentiment and the economy improve in the coming years.

The same logic can be applied to companies. Spectris, for example, has £222m in net cash at the moment. This provides it with the financial standing required to overcome a period of rising interest rates that could prove far more harmful to competitors.

More importantly, it would allow the company to make acquisitions to improve its market position at a time when asset values are depressed. The company’s business model focuses on the provision of data and insights to other businesses to enable them to make informed decisions and improve their efficiency. It does this via precision instruments, hi‑tech equipment and software.

For example, its particle counters are used by Intel to measure filter efficiency and improve yields in semiconductor manufacturing. Similarly, data provided by the company has helped to optimise supply and storage conditions for vaccines.

Its cash balance has swelled as a restructuring plan devised in 2019 has gradually been implemented. Changes have included the sale of several segments of its business so that it is now leaner and more focused on higher‑margin activities.

Alongside likely acquisition activity over the coming months, the company’s cash balance has partly been used to fund a £300m share buyback programme and a 5pc rise in dividends per share, the 32nd consecutive year of dividend growth.

It is also using its excellent financial position to further its competitive advantage through increased spending on research and development, which increased from 7.6pc to 8.3pc of revenue in the first half of the current year. Greater innovation promises stronger differentiation from rivals.

The company’s sound competitive position also means it is confident of passing higher input costs on to customers in today’s environment of high inflation. It expects to expand margins in future, something likely to become more scarce across the FTSE 350 as high inflation and weak economic growth combine to create tough trading conditions.

Although Spectris’s short‑term growth prospects could equally be inhibited by a likely global economic slowdown, its business model is aligned with sectors that offer stunning long‑term growth prospects. For example, 21pc of its sales are derived from the pharmaceutical sector, where demand is likely to rise as changing global demographic trends, such as ageing populations, create growth opportunities.

Likewise, the automotive industry accounts for 12pc of its sales. Investment in electric vehicle technology creates growth opportunities as manufacturers seek to cut costs, innovate and become more efficient in response to a widely forecast rise in demand for cleaner forms of transport.

Spectris’s asset‑light business model and strong cash flow make it nimble and able to react quickly to change across the industries in which its customers operate.

The company’s shares have fallen by 20pc over the past year and now trade at around 20 times forecast earnings. While still high compared with other medium‑sized stocks, in Questor’s view the company’s exceptional long‑term growth potential, coupled with its strong market position and solid finances, make it worthy of a premium valuation.

Investors with cash available to buy the stock are unlikely to be disappointed in the long run.

Questor says: buy

Ticker: SXS

Share price at close: £30.05

