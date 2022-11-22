Investors three-year losses continue as Temenos (VTX:TEMN) dips a further 7.4% this week, earnings continue to decline

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. But long term Temenos AG (VTX:TEMN) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. Sadly for them, the share price is down 62% in that time. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 55% in the last year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 25% in the last 90 days.

Since Temenos has shed US$332m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the three years that the share price fell, Temenos' earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 9.6% each year. The share price decline of 28% is actually steeper than the EPS slippage. So it's likely that the EPS decline has disappointed the market, leaving investors hesitant to buy.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Temenos shareholders are down 54% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 13%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 9% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Temenos better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Temenos you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CH exchanges.

