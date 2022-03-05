Investors three-year losses grow to 32% as the stock sheds UK£56m this past week

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) shareholders, since the share price is down 40% in the last three years, falling well short of the market decline of around 8.7%. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 25% lower in that time. And the share price decline continued over the last week, dropping some 13%. However, this move may have been influenced by the broader market, which fell 8.9% in that time.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Fuller Smith & Turner isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

Fuller Smith & Turner isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last three years Fuller Smith & Turner saw its revenue shrink by 36% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. With revenue in decline, the share price decline of 12% per year is hardly undeserved. The key question now is whether the company has the capacity to fund itself to profitability, without more cash. The company will need to return to revenue growth as quickly as possible, if it wants to see some enthusiasm from investors.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

This free interactive report on Fuller Smith & Turner's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Fuller Smith & Turner's TSR for the last 3 years was -32%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Fuller Smith & Turner shareholders are down 24% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 1.2%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 4% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Fuller Smith & Turner better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Fuller Smith & Turner that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

