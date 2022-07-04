Investors three-year losses grow to 52% as the stock sheds US$13m this past week

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. But the long term shareholders of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. Unfortunately, they have held through a 52% decline in the share price in that time. It's down 59% in about a quarter.

With the stock having lost 11% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

Given that Phunware didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last three years Phunware saw its revenue shrink by 39% per year. That means its revenue trend is very weak compared to other loss making companies. Arguably, the market has responded appropriately to this business performance by sending the share price down 15% (annualized) in the same time period. Bagholders or 'baggies' are people who buy more of a stock as the price collapses. They are then left 'holding the bag' if the shares turn out to be worthless. After losing money on a declining business with falling stock price, we always consider whether eager bagholders are still offering us a reasonable exit price.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

With a loss of 19% in the last year, Phunware's returns haven't been too far from the market return of -20%. The loss of 15% per year, over the last three years, is nothing to boast about. That's not really very heartening, although at least the decline has slowed more recently. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Phunware has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

