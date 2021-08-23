Investors three-year losses grow to 66% as the stock sheds €9.6m this past week

The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. But long term voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. So they might be feeling emotional about the 66% share price collapse, in that time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 48% in the last 90 days. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for voxeljet isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

See our latest analysis for voxeljet

Because voxeljet made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last three years voxeljet saw its revenue shrink by 5.2% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. With revenue in decline, and profit but a dream, we can understand why the share price has been declining at 18% per year. Having said that, if growth is coming in the future, now may be the low ebb for the company. We don't generally like to own companies that lose money and can't grow revenues. But any company is worth looking at when it makes a maiden profit.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

If you are thinking of buying or selling voxeljet stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

voxeljet shareholders have received returns of 33% over twelve months, which isn't far from the general market return. To take a positive view, the gain is pleasing, and it sure beats annualized TSR loss of 11%, which was endured over half a decade. We're pretty skeptical of turnaround stories, but it's good to see the recent share price recovery. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for voxeljet you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

But note: voxeljet may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

