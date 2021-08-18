Investors three-year losses grow to 74% as the stock sheds US$27m this past week

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 66% in the last quarter. But only the myopic could ignore the astounding decline over three years. To wit, the share price sky-dived 74% in that time. So we're relieved for long term holders to see a bit of uplift. The thing to think about is whether the business has really turned around.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

Because Verb Technology Company made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over three years, Verb Technology Company grew revenue at 84% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So why has the share priced crashed 20% per year, in the same time? You'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet, as well as the losses. Sometimes fast revenue growth doesn't lead to profits. Unless the balance sheet is strong, the company might have to raise capital.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Verb Technology Company's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 32%. The silver lining is that the share price is up in the short term, which flies in the face of the annualised loss of 0.8% over the last five years. We're pretty skeptical of turnaround stories, but it's good to see the recent share price recovery. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Verb Technology Company better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Verb Technology Company (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

