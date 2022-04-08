Investors three-year returns in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) have grown faster than the company's underlying earnings growth

The Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) share price has had a bad week, falling 14%. But in three years the returns have been great. In fact, the share price is up a full 282% compared to three years ago. After a run like that some may not be surprised to see prices moderate. The thing to consider is whether the underlying business is doing well enough to support the current price.

While the stock has fallen 14% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor achieved compound earnings per share growth of 381% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 56% average annual increase in the share price. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 2.84 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 35% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 24%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Alpha and Omega Semiconductor better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (2 are a bit concerning) that you should be aware of.

