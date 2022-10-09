Investors in Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) from a year ago are still down 70%, even after 15% gain this past week

It's nice to see the Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) share price up 15% in a week. But that's not enough to compensate for the decline over the last twelve months. Like an arid lake in a warming world, shareholder value has evaporated, with the share price down 70% in that time. So the bounce should be viewed in that context. Arguably, the fall was overdone.

While the last year has been tough for Tilray Brands shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

Check out our latest analysis for Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Tilray Brands saw its revenue grow by 8.9%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. It's likely this muted growth has contributed to the share price decline of 70% in the last year. We'd want to see evidence that future revenue growth will be stronger before getting too interested. When a stock falls hard like this, it can signal an over-reaction. Our preference is to wait for a fundamental improvements before buying, but now could be a good time for some research.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Tilray Brands is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for Tilray Brands in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Tilray Brands shareholders are happy with the loss of 70% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 21%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 7.3% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Tilray Brands (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

Story continues

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here