Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.46

Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) will pay a dividend of $0.46 on the 31st of March. This makes the dividend yield 3.3%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Investors Title's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, prior to this announcement, Investors Title's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

EPS is set to fall by 1.6% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 44%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.28 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $4.84. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 33% over that duration. Investors Title has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Unfortunately, Investors Title's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

Our Thoughts On Investors Title's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Investors Title's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Investors Title that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

