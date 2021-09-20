Investors in True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:TNT.UN) have made a favorable return of 35% over the past year

On average, over time, stock markets tend to rise higher. This makes investing attractive. But if when you choose to buy stocks, some of them will be below average performers. Over the last year the True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:TNT.UN) share price is up 24%, but that's less than the broader market return. However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 8.6% in the last three years.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust was able to grow EPS by 1.4% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 24% increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust's TSR for the last 1 year was 35%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust provided a TSR of 35% over the year (including dividends). That's fairly close to the broader market return. Most would be happy with a gain, and it helps that the year's return is actually better than the average return over five years, which was 12%. It is possible that management foresight will bring growth well into the future, even if the share price slows down. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

