Investors turn to defensive stocks as economic concerns grow

FILE PHOTO: Scenes near Wall Street and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), in New York
Lewis Krauskopf
·4 min read

By Lewis Krauskopf

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stock investors worried geopolitical uncertainty and the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation could dent economic growth are heading for defensive sectors they believe can better weather turbulent times and tend to offer strong dividends.

The healthcare, utilities, consumer staples and real estate sectors have posted gains so far in April even as the broader market has fallen, continuing a trend that has seen them outperform the S&P 500 this year.

Their appeal has been particularly strong in recent months, as investors worry the Fed will choke the U.S. economy as it aggressively tightens policy to combat surging consumer prices. Though growth is strong now, several big Wall Street banks have raised concerns the Fed’s aggressive measures could bring about a recession as they work their way through the economy.

The U.S. Treasury market sent an alarming signal last month, when short-term yields on some maturities of government bonds rose above longer term ones. The phenomenon, known as an inverted yield curve, has preceded past recessions. Meanwhile, fallout from the war in Ukraine remains a concern for investors.

"The reason (defensive stocks) are outperforming is people see all these headwinds to growth," said Walter Todd, chief investment officer at Greenwood Capital.

While the S&P 500 has fallen nearly 8% in 2022, utilities have gained over 6%, staples has climbed 2.5%, healthcare has dipped 1.7% and real estate has declined 6%.

Graphic: Defensive stocks outperform https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-STOCKS/DEFENSIVES/lgpdwqrnyvo/chart.png

With earnings season kicking into high gear next week, defensive sector companies reporting include healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson and staples stalwart Procter & Gamble. Investors will also watch earnings from streaming giant Netflix and electric-car maker Tesla.

Signs that U.S. corporate earnings are set to be stronger than expected this year could bolster the case for other market sectors including banks, travel firms or other companies that benefit from a growing economy, or high-growth and technology names that led stocks higher for most of the last decade.

Defensive stocks have proven their worth in the past. DataTrek Research found that the healthcare, utilities and staples sectors outperformed the S&P 500 by as much as 15 to 20 percentage points during periods of economic uncertainty over the past 20 years.

Lauren Goodwin, economist and portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments, said the firm's multi-asset team has in recent weeks shifted its portfolios toward staples, healthcare and utilities shares and pared back exposure to financials and industrials.

Expectations of a more hawkish Fed have “increased the risk that this economic cycle is shorter and accelerated our allocation shift toward these defensive equity sectors," Goodwin said.

The Fed – which raised rates by 25 basis points last month – has signaled it is ready to employ meatier rate hikes and speedily unwind its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet to bring down inflation. Investors have also been unnerved by geopolitical uncertainty stemming from the war in Ukraine, which has squeezed commodity prices higher and helped boost inflation.

With prices surging, defensive stocks also may be "inflationary hedges to some extent," said Mona Mahajan, senior investment strategist at Edward Jones.

"When you think about where there is a bit more pricing power, consumers will have to purchase their staples, their healthcare, probably pay their utility bills, regardless of the price increases," Mahajan said.

Not all investors are pessimistic about the economic outlook, and many believe momentum could quickly shift to other area of the market if it appears the economy will remain strong.

Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities, puts the chance of a recession this year at 35%, “but it’s not our base case.”

“As concerns over an impending recession recede, I think the sponsorship of the defensives will recede with that,” Hogan said.

The surge in defensive shares has driven up their valuations. The utilities sector is trading at 21.9 times forward earnings estimates, its highest level on record and well above its five-year average price-to-earnings ratio of 18.3 times, according to Refinitiv Datastream. The staples sector is trading at about an 11% premium to its five-year average forward P/E, while healthcare is at a 5% premium.

“It would not surprise me at all to see some mean reversion on this trade for a period of time," Todd said. "But as long as these concerns around growth persist, then you could continue to see those areas relatively outperform.”

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili, David Gregorio and Lincoln Feast.)

Recommended Stories

  • Deposit-Rate Cut Urged, Home-Price Drop Slows: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s home prices dropped at a slower pace in March after authorities took further steps to arrest a decline in the real estate industry, offering a rare glimmer of hope to the distressed sector.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateRussia’s Sunken Warship Dents Its Pride and CapabilitiesElon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How We Handled ItUkraine Update: Russian Warship Sinks; U.S. Eyes Envoy to KyivUkraine Up

  • Billionaire 'Bond King' Jeff Gundlach warned of stubborn inflation, shades of the dot-com bubble, and a potential recession this week. Here are the 9 best quotes.

    Gundlach predicted lingering inflation, compared last year's tech-stock boom to the late 1990s, and raised the prospect of a painful downturn in 2023.

  • Elon Musk Has a Role Model for Taking a Tech Firm Private: Michael Dell

    Michael Dell took his namesake company private in 2013. The company is public again, but the experience holds lessons for Twitter shareholders.

  • You Made $700 From an Online Side Hustle. Now the IRS Will Know.

    This change, which is beginning to ripple through e-commerce, tightens the tax reporting on income earned by people selling goods and services through online platforms. Starting this year, the platforms must send a Form 1099-K to the Internal Revenue Service reporting an individual’s total revenue if platform earnings top $600. Now, many more sellers, resellers and gig workers than in the past will have their platform earnings reported to the IRS.

  • Pete Buttigieg, husband Chasten heading to Netherlands for Invictus Games

    Pete Buttigieg will travel to the Netherlands this week to lead a presidential delegation to the Invictus Games, U.S. officials tell NBC News.

  • This Bank Just Downgraded the Stock Market. Blame Rising Bond Yields.

    The surge in Treasury yields means that investors are getting a lower premium for holding risk assets like stocks.

  • Why are Social Security disability rolls declining?

    A colleague was looking into doing a project on Social Security’s Disability Insurance (DI) program, so it forced me to take a look. If you listened to conversations on DI, you would get the impression that the problem is out of control and the highest national priority is getting these people off the rolls and back to work. Indeed, for most of the last 35 years, the disability rolls were soaring.

  • China’s Central Bank Cuts Reserve Ratio for Banks to Spur Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank cut the amount of cash banks must hold in reserve, stepping up its monetary policy action to cushion the economy from its worst Covid outbreak since early 2020.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateRussia’s Sunken Warship Dents Its Pride and CapabilitiesElon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How We Handled ItUkraine Update: Russian Warship Sinks; U.S. Eyes Envoy to KyivUkraine Update: U.S., EU t

  • Phoenix police issue statewide alert in search of man suspected of shooting officer

    Phoenix police are looking for Nicholas Cowan, a suspect in the shooting of an officer at a north Phoenix gas station.

  • 10 Biotech Stocks to Buy Today According to Ken Fisher

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten biotechnology stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management. If you want to skip the details about the billionaire hedge fund executive and simply want to learn about the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Biotech […]

  • Former U.S. Treasury head Larry Summers says a recession is ‘the most likely thing’

    The former Treasury Secretary opposes how the Fed handled inflation, and now has his own forecast for the future.

  • Chinese Lockdown Extends to More People Than the Entire U.S. Population

    With 40.3% of the economy and US$7.2 trillion in production at risk, China's zero-Covid heavy-handed response is filtering through in the figures.

  • Alibaba Tech VP Mocks China's Covid Policies; Clarifies Not Resigning

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's (NYSE: BABA) VP of technology, Jia Yangqing, clarified that he did not resign from the company and had traveled from Shanghai to the U.S. to see a doctor, Global Times reports. Jia traveled from Shanghai to California, the U.S., in the middle of the night because of the situation in Shanghai. Jia criticized Shanghai's epidemic prevention policies describing how he used his connections to get a pass to fly to the U.S. overnight. Also Read: Alibaba Looks To Slash Workfo

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: Is The Stock Market Open On Good Friday?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Columbus Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $15,000 in These 3 Inflation-Hedging Dividend Stocks and Wait 5 Years.

    In a market filled with volatility and uncertainty like the one we are currently in, it's never a bad idea to look for strong dividend stocks that can pay reliable passive income. With the consumer price index, a measure of the prices of goods and services that Americans use every day, having risen 8.5% year over year in March, inflation is surging. Three stocks that do this are the real estate investment trust (REIT) Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR); the popular food brand General Mills (NYSE: GIS); and America's second-largest bank by assets, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC).

  • Yen Extends 20-Year Low on Widening U.S. Yield Gap

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen’s relentless drop continued Friday, as it weakened for an 11th straight day against the dollar on bets further divergence between U.S. and Japanese interest rates are inevitable.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateRussia’s Sunken Warship Dents Its Pride and CapabilitiesElon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How We Handled ItUkraine Update: Russian Warship Sinks; U.S. Eyes Envoy to KyivUkraine Update: U.S.,

  • Tiger Woods adds Irish pro-am to summer schedule; event just days before British Open at St. Andrews

    Tiger Woods previously committed to playing the Open at St. Andrews later this summer.

  • Top Coffee Stocks for Q2 2022

    The coffee industry is complex and multilayered, including everything from producers and distributors to processors, wholesalers, and retailers. Notable names in the coffee industry include Starbucks Corp., The J.M. Smucker Co., and Restaurant Brands International Inc. There is no single sector or index for the coffee industry, and coffee-related stocks can be found in both the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors.

  • Why Ericsson's Shares Lost Signal Today

    The telecom equipment maker's first-quarter results were not impressive, and investors are also nervous about a potentially major legal issue.

  • Traders and investors may have bitten on a ‘head fake’ from a single soft U.S. inflation number

    The initial rally in stocks and bonds that followed Tuesday's consumer-price index report was based on one reading that's distracting investors, B. of A. says.