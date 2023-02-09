Investors turn picky in Asia after easy wins from China’s reopening

Ankur Banerjee
·4 min read

By Ankur Banerjee

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - As a swift and broad rally in Asian stock markets after China's reopening from COVID curbs peters out, investors are targeting beaten down stocks in sectors including retail, hospitality and technology to lead a narrower advance from here.

The initial wave of optimism over the lifting of lockdowns in the world's second-largest economy lifted a host of trade and tourism stocks around the region, led predictably by the most obvious beneficiaries - sectors such as Macau hotels and Thailand tourism.

But three months in, investors reckon it is time to get more discerning.

"We believe the next phase of the market's recovery will be focused on companies that can deliver resilient earnings growth," said Robert Secker, portfolio specialist in the equity division at T. Rowe Price.

Herald van der Linde, HSBC's head of equity strategy for Asia Pacific, points out that travel and gaming stocks have already benefited.

"I think in the remainder of 2023 it is all about how the recovery in China filters through to consumer companies and banks outside of China," he said.

For investors looking for their next leg of growth, analysts recommend sectors that stand to benefit from the pent-up demand of Chinese consumers, such as hospitality firms, retailers, and industries that struggled during the economic downturn, including online recruiters and shopping mall operators.

Investors are banking that sky-high Chinese household savings, which jumped to 17.8 trillion yuan ($2.62 trillion) last year, will be released and boost these sectors.

Man Wing Chung, lead manager for Value Partners' Asia ex-Japan Fund is adding to technology hardware and semiconductor stocks in Taiwan, saying their "valuation has already priced in a lot of the negative sentiment on the downward tech cycle."

While shares of Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC have risen 45% from their October lows, they still trade at 15.5 times forward earnings, below a 5-year average of 18.8 times.

GRAPHIC: TSMC valuation - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/jnpwyxkxrpw/TSMC.png

Driven by expectations people in the world's most populous country will rush to travel and socialise after three years of the most stringent pandemic lockdowns, shares of Macau gaming companies Sands China, Wynn Macau, MGM China have all more than doubled in the past three months.

Singapore Airlines is up 12%, while Trip.com Group Ltd has gained 68% in the same period.

China's market has naturally benefited most, with the MSCI China index up nearly 50% since start of November, far outperforming the 13% rise in the MSCI Southeast Asia index and 26% gain in MSCI's broad Asia-Pacific index.

That has led investors to hunt for sectors and companies with depressed valuations outside China.

Also, since China accounts for more than 20% of exports from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a recovery in China will lift up growth of the entire region, said Value Partners' Chung, who is overweight on markets in the ASEAN bloc.

Data from stock exchanges in Taiwan, India, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and South Korea shows foreigners purchased $8.8 billion worth of stocks in January, with Taiwan and South Korea witnessing their biggest monthly purchases in at least two years.

Foreign investors had sold $57.2 billion in regional equities last year.

GRAPHIC: Valuations of Philippine stocks compared with rest of Asia - https://www.reuters.com/graphics/GLOBAL-MARKETS/gkplwdxdlvb/chart_eikon.jpg

GRAPHIC: MSCI China outperforms regional - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/znvnbkqknvl/South%20East%20Asia.png

GLOBAL PUSH OR CHINA PULL?

After a torrid 2022, investors have been betting that a swift recovery in China's economy will somewhat cushion the impact of a global slowdown and possible recession.

Value Partners' Chung said the concerns over global recession have been largely priced into the market and the benefits from China reopening have yet to be felt.

With global inflation showings signs of easing and investors expecting major central banks to soon end their monetary tightening, their attention has been switching to the possibilities of a global recession.

"Everyone seems to 'know' we're going to have a recession, and everyone seems to 'know' it will be mild," said Christy Tan, investment strategist at Franklin Templeton Institute.

"China and its reopening trade, on the other hand, are in early stages and may be the additional tailwind for Asian equities later this year."

($1 = 6.7850 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Lincoln Feast)

Recommended Stories

  • Peru Halts Rate Hikes in Unexpected Move as Unrest Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru unexpectedly halted its steepest-ever series of interest rate hikes as violent unrest paralyzes swathes of the economy and dents the growth outlook. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina’s Balloon Was Capable of Spying on Communications, US SaysChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to

  • GM locks in exclusive US semiconductor chip production with GlobalFoundries

    Automakers have struggled in recent years to secure the semiconductor chips needed in today's modern and increasingly tech-laden vehicles. Now, GM has struck a deal with GlobalFoundries to alleviate that problem. The two companies announced Thursday a long-term agreement to dedicate an unknown amount of U.S. production capacity for GM's chip supply.

  • Disney Jumps on Iger’s $5.5 Billion Savings Plan, Job Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co.’s shares climbed after Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger announced plans for a dramatic restructuring of the world’s largest entertainment company, including 7,000 job cuts and $5.5 billion in cost savings.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina’s Balloon Was Capable of Spying on Communications, US SaysChinese Balloon Was Part of Years

  • Disney earnings call: 3 key moments for investors to know about

    Disney CEO Bob Iger delivered some magic.

  • Crypto Exchange Kraken Ends Staking Program in $30 Million SEC Settlement

    (Bloomberg) -- Kraken will pay $30 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that it broke the agency’s rules with its cryptoasset staking products and will discontinue them in the US as part of the agreement with the regulator.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina’s Balloon Was Capable of Spying on Communications, US SaysChinese Balloon Wa

  • Are VinFast’s changing plans — delayed deliveries, workforce cuts — cause for concern?

    The NC-bound electric vehicle startup has delayed its initial delivery date and restructured its North American operations, among other changes to its original plans.

  • The Avoidable Retirement Mistake That Empty Nesters Make

    Saving for retirement is a lifelong undertaking. It involves keeping your retirement goals in mind as you have children, get different jobs and move from place to place. However, a recent study from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College … Continue reading → The post Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Donna Kelce on raising her Super Bowl sons Travis and Jason

    The mother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce spoke to Matt Harmon on Radio Row at Super Bowl LVII about the question she’s tired of answering. Mrs. Kelce also takes us through the Kelce brothers’ childhood in a quick-fire game of who’s better. Donna joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of Sleep Number - find out more at sleepnumber.com.

  • ‘Lithium Batteries Are the New Oil,’ According to Elon Musk — Here Are 2 Stocks to Take Advantage

    While oil and its refined derivatives are still the mainstay of our energy economy, their prices are rising – in fact, high prices for gasoline and diesel are major drivers of the current high rates of inflation, and are partly responsible for the strong push to promote electric vehicles (EVs). But switching to EVs doesn’t end our reliance on energy. It will just make us trade one issue – reliance on oil – for another – reliance on lithium batteries. In this case, as Elon Musk has said, “Lithium

  • Why Has Cathie Wood Bought This Stock for Seven Days in a Row?

    When Cathie Wood goes shopping, people pay attention. The founder, CEO, and primary stock picker of the Ark Invest family of aggressive growth exchange-traded funds announces her buys and sells daily.

  • Disney Flinches as 2.4 Million Subscribers Abandon Disney+

    Disney Plus should really start thinking about changing its name to Disney Minus. The company released its first quarter 2023 results late Wednesday, showing the company barely gained any subscribers in North America while losing millions more watchers in the wider global market.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The data used by ChatGPT is from 2021 and isn't updated like the search results you get from Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Search. There are many questions about potential cheating in schools or even writing articles that (1) aren't original and (2) may use questionable data and analysis.

  • India's Modi hits back at opposition after Adani furore

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday defended his record after criticism of his close association with tycoon Gautam Adani, whose business empire has been rocked by corporate fraud allegations.Modi was speaking a day after Rahul Gandhi of the opposition Congress party told the legislature that Adani's close ties with Modi had led to "tremendous growth and expansion of his businesses". 

  • Tesla stock rally a 'short covering for the ages,' analyst says

    Here's what's behind the move in Tesla stock.

  • Before You Buy Realty Income: Here's a REIT Stock I'd Buy First

    Realty Income is an industry giant, but I'd be more inclined to buy W.P. Carey first. Here's why.

  • Want Better Returns? Don't Ignore These 2 Oils-Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

    Why investors should use the Zacks Earnings ESP tool to help find stocks that are poised to top quarterly earnings estimates.

  • 15 dividend stocks whose 5% to 10% yields appear safe in 2023 and 2024 by this analysis

    V.F., an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat, raised its payout for at least 25 straight years before cutting. Here's how to select dividend stocks for safety.

  • ‘And then 2022 happened’: I borrowed $500,000 from friends and family to invest in the stock market, foolishly promising a 10% return. Can I avoid legal action?

    This promise was made via a signed promissory note, and the return was less than the annual return I had been experiencing years before. The question I have is twofold: What’s the best way to mend and repair the relationships with friends and family, and to what extent could I be faced with punitive legal action? Promissory notes are typically used in real estate, automobile, college and/or personal loans.

  • Vanguard Going All in on Direct Indexing, CEO Says

    Investing style seen as disruptive to ETF industry.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These growth stocks got hammered by economic headwinds, but the future still looks bright for both businesses.