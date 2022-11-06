Investors in UEM Edgenta Berhad (KLSE:EDGENTA) have unfortunately lost 65% over the last three years

The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. Long term UEM Edgenta Berhad (KLSE:EDGENTA) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. So they might be feeling emotional about the 66% share price collapse, in that time. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 40% lower in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 17% in the last three months.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the three years that the share price fell, UEM Edgenta Berhad's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 31% each year. The 31% average annual share price decline is remarkably close to the EPS decline. So it seems that investor expectations of the company are staying pretty steady, despite the disappointment. It seems like the share price is reflecting the declining earnings per share.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that UEM Edgenta Berhad has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that UEM Edgenta Berhad shareholders are down 39% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 7.0%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 9% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for UEM Edgenta Berhad you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on MY exchanges.

