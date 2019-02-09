Investors Are Undervaluing Air New Zealand Limited (NZSE:AIR) By 37.46%

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

How far off is Air New Zealand Limited (NZSE:AIR) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, I am going to take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today’s value. This is done using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in February 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

The model

I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (NZ$, Millions) NZ$-39.00 NZ$184.00 NZ$545.00 NZ$563.92 NZ$583.49 Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 3.47% Est @ 3.47% Present Value Discounted @ 11.52% NZ$-34.97 NZ$147.95 NZ$392.94 NZ$364.58 NZ$338.26

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= NZ$1.2b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2.4%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 11.5%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = NZ$583m × (1 + 2.4%) ÷ (11.5% – 2.4%) = NZ$6.5b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = NZ$6.5b ÷ ( 1 + 11.5%)5 = NZ$3.8b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is NZ$5.0b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of NZ$4.45. Compared to the current share price of NZ$2.78, the stock is quite undervalued at a 37% discount to what it is available for right now.

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Air New Zealand as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 11.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.199. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

