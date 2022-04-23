Are Investors Undervaluing Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) By 21%?

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step by step through the calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

Levered FCF (£, Millions)

UK£7.40m

UK£9.33m

UK£11.6m

UK£11.9m

UK£12.2m

UK£12.4m

UK£12.5m

UK£12.7m

UK£12.9m

UK£13.0m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x3

Analyst x3

Analyst x3

Est @ 2.61%

Est @ 2.09%

Est @ 1.73%

Est @ 1.47%

Est @ 1.3%

Est @ 1.17%

Est @ 1.08%

Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 5.9%

UK£7.0

UK£8.3

UK£9.8

UK£9.5

UK£9.1

UK£8.8

UK£8.4

UK£8.1

UK£7.7

UK£7.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£83m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£13m× (1 + 0.9%) ÷ (5.9%– 0.9%) = UK£263m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£263m÷ ( 1 + 5.9%)10= UK£149m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£232m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£3.2, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 21% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf
dcf

The assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Aptitude Software Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.031. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Aptitude Software Group, we've compiled three pertinent factors you should assess:

  1. Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Aptitude Software Group .

  2. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for APTD's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every British stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

