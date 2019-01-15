Investors Are Undervaluing ARYZTA AG (VTX:ARYN) By 49.12%

Does the January share price for ARYZTA AG (VTX:ARYN) reflect it’s really worth? Today, I will calculate the stock’s intrinsic value by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today’s value. I will be using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not January 2019 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for ARYZTA by following the link below.

Crunching the numbers

I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount the sum of these cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €-2.67 €98.82 €136.07 €135.00 €142.00 Source Analyst x6 Analyst x9 Analyst x7 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Present Value Discounted @ 8.66% €-2.45 €83.71 €106.08 €96.86 €93.76

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= €378m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 3.3%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.7%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €142m × (1 + 3.3%) ÷ (8.7% – 3.3%) = €2.7b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = €2.7b ÷ ( 1 + 8.7%)5 = €1.8b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is €2.2b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of CHF2.47. Compared to the current share price of CHF1.26, the stock is quite good value at a 49% discount to what it is available for right now.

SWX:ARYN Intrinsic Value Export January 15th 19 More

Important assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at ARYZTA as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

