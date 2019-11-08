Are Investors Undervaluing ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) By 41%?

Does the November share price for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is ATS Automation Tooling Systems fairly valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$33.6m CA$105.7m CA$151.8m CA$187.7m CA$220.0m CA$247.7m CA$270.9m CA$290.4m CA$306.6m CA$320.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 23.68% Est @ 17.16% Est @ 12.6% Est @ 9.4% Est @ 7.16% Est @ 5.6% Est @ 4.5% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.9% CA$30.9 CA$89.0 CA$117 CA$133 CA$143 CA$148 CA$149 CA$146 CA$142 CA$136

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$1.2b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2019 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$320m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ 8.9%– 1.9%) = CA$4.7b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$4.7b÷ ( 1 + 8.9%)10= CA$2.0b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CA$3.2b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$20.8, the company appears quite good value at a 41% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at ATS Automation Tooling Systems as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.173. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.