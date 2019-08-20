Are Investors Undervaluing Autoneum Holding AG (VTX:AUTN) By 27%?

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Autoneum Holding AG (VTX:AUTN) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF26.2m CHF42.7m CHF57.3m CHF71.7m CHF85.0m CHF96.9m CHF107.4m CHF116.5m CHF124.6m CHF131.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 34.45% Est @ 25.1% Est @ 18.55% Est @ 13.97% Est @ 10.76% Est @ 8.52% Est @ 6.94% Est @ 5.84% Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 15.2% CHF22.7 CHF32.1 CHF37.5 CHF40.7 CHF41.9 CHF41.5 CHF39.9 CHF37.6 CHF34.9 CHF32.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= CHF360.9m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 3.3%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 15.2%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF132m × (1 + 3.3%) ÷ (15.2% – 3.3%) = CHF1.1b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)10 = CHFCHF1.1b ÷ ( 1 + 15.2%)10 = CHF277.67m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CHF638.60m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. This results in an intrinsic value estimate of CHF137.26. Relative to the current share price of CHF100.3, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 27% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Autoneum Holding as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 15.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 2. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.