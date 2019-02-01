Investors Are Undervaluing Bajaj Electricals Limited (NSE:BAJAJELEC) By 25.28%

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!

I am going to run you through how I calculated the intrinsic value of Bajaj Electricals Limited (NSE:BAJAJELEC) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not February 2019 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Bajaj Electricals by following the link below.

The method

I’m using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have perpetual stable growth rate. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (₹, Millions) ₹-4.24k ₹2.43k ₹5.41k ₹5.73k ₹6.06k Source Analyst x4 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Est @ 5.8% Est @ 5.8% Present Value Discounted @ 13.77% ₹-3.72k ₹1.87k ₹3.67k ₹3.42k ₹3.18k

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= ₹8.4b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (7.6%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 13.8%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = ₹6.1b × (1 + 7.6%) ÷ (13.8% – 7.6%) = ₹105b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = ₹105b ÷ ( 1 + 13.8%)5 = ₹55b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is ₹63b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of ₹613.22. Compared to the current share price of ₹458.2, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 25% discount to what it is available for right now.

NSEI:BAJAJELEC Intrinsic Value Export February 1st 19 More

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Bajaj Electricals as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 13.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.835. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.