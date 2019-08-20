Are Investors Undervaluing Barratt Developments PLC (LON:BDEV) By 31%?

How far off is Barratt Developments PLC (LON:BDEV) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step by step through the calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (£, Millions) £593.9m £639.3m £614.0m £598.9m £590.8m £587.4m £587.2m £589.2m £592.8m £597.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Analyst x1 Est @ -2.46% Est @ -1.35% Est @ -0.58% Est @ -0.04% Est @ 0.34% Est @ 0.61% Est @ 0.79% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.2% £554.0 £556.3 £498.4 £453.5 £417.3 £387.0 £360.9 £337.8 £317.0 £298.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= £4.2b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 1.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.2%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£597m × (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (7.2% – 1.2%) = UK£10b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)10 = £UK£10b ÷ ( 1 + 7.2%)10 = £5.05b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is £9.23b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. This results in an intrinsic value estimate of £9.07. Compared to the current share price of £6.26, the company appears quite undervalued at a 31% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Barratt Developments as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.899. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.