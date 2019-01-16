Are Investors Undervaluing Boot Barn (BOOT) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Boot Barn (BOOT). BOOT is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Investors should also note that BOOT holds a PEG ratio of 0.69. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. BOOT's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.08. Within the past year, BOOT's PEG has been as high as 1.68 and as low as 0.49, with a median of 0.95.

Investors should also recognize that BOOT has a P/B ratio of 2.65. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.62. BOOT's P/B has been as high as 3.88 and as low as 1.87, with a median of 2.72, over the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Boot Barn is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BOOT feels like a great value stock at the moment.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research