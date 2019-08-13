Are Investors Undervaluing Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) By 47%?

How far off is Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Calian Group fairly valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$19.7m CA$21.6m CA$23.1m CA$24.4m CA$25.4m CA$26.4m CA$27.2m CA$28.0m CA$28.7m CA$29.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Est @ 7% Est @ 5.49% Est @ 4.43% Est @ 3.68% Est @ 3.16% Est @ 2.8% Est @ 2.54% Est @ 2.36% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.72% CA$18.4 CA$18.9 CA$19.0 CA$18.8 CA$18.4 CA$17.9 CA$17.3 CA$16.6 CA$16.0 CA$15.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= CA$176.6m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.7%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$29m × (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (6.7% – 1.9%) = CA$628m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)10 = CA$CA$628m ÷ ( 1 + 6.7%)10 = CA$327.71m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CA$504.32m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. This results in an intrinsic value estimate of CA$63.74. Relative to the current share price of CA$33.98, the company appears quite undervalued at a 47% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Calian Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.