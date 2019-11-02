Are Investors Undervaluing Capacit'e Infraprojects Limited (NSE:CAPACITE) By 49%?

Does the November share price for Capacit'e Infraprojects Limited (NSE:CAPACITE) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Check out our latest analysis for Capacit'e Infraprojects

The method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (₹, Millions) ₹886.7m ₹417.3m ₹2.01b ₹2.77b ₹3.56b ₹4.36b ₹5.14b ₹5.90b ₹6.65b ₹7.38b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Est @ 37.82% Est @ 28.74% Est @ 22.38% Est @ 17.93% Est @ 14.82% Est @ 12.64% Est @ 11.11% Present Value (₹, Millions) Discounted @ 17% ₹757 ₹304 ₹1.2k ₹1.5k ₹1.6k ₹1.7k ₹1.7k ₹1.7k ₹1.6k ₹1.5k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = ₹14b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 7.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 17%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2019 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = ₹7.4b× (1 + 7.6%) ÷ 17%– 7.6%) = ₹83b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= ₹83b÷ ( 1 + 17%)10= ₹17b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is ₹31b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of ₹213, the company appears quite good value at a 49% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

NSEI:CAPACITE Intrinsic value, November 2nd 2019 More

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Capacit'e Infraprojects as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 17%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.114. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.