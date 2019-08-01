Are Investors Undervaluing CENTROTEC Sustainable AG (ETR:CEV) By 24%?

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of CENTROTEC Sustainable AG (ETR:CEV) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €18.1m €20.4m €22.1m €23.4m €24.4m €25.2m €25.7m €26.2m €26.5m €26.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 8.44% Est @ 5.97% Est @ 4.25% Est @ 3.04% Est @ 2.2% Est @ 1.61% Est @ 1.19% Est @ 0.9% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 9.71% €16.5 €16.9 €16.8 €16.2 €15.4 €14.4 €13.5 €12.5 €11.5 €10.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= €144.2m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (0.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.7%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €27m × (1 + 0.2%) ÷ (9.7% – 0.2%) = €282m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)10 = €€282m ÷ ( 1 + 9.7%)10 = €111.72m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €255.89m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. This results in an intrinsic value estimate of €15.74. Compared to the current share price of €12, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 24% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

XTRA:CEV Intrinsic value, August 1st 2019 More

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at CENTROTEC Sustainable as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.591. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.