Investors Are Undervaluing China Everbright Greentech Limited (HKG:1257) By 48.16%

I am going to run you through how I calculated the intrinsic value of China Everbright Greentech Limited (HKG:1257) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today’s value. I will be using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in January 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

The model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (HK$, Millions) HK$-3.22k HK$-1.96k HK$471.50 HK$736.00 HK$2.50k Source Analyst x6 Analyst x4 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Present Value Discounted @ 8.4% HK$-2.97k HK$-1.66k HK$370.16 HK$533.03 HK$1.67k

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= -HK$2.1b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (2%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.4%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = HK$2.5b × (1 + 2%) ÷ (8.4% – 2%) = HK$40b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = HK$40b ÷ ( 1 + 8.4%)5 = HK$27b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is HK$25b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of HK$11.9. Relative to the current share price of HK$6.17, the stock is quite undervalued at a 48% discount to what it is available for right now.

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at China Everbright Greentech as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company.