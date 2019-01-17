Investors Are Undervaluing China Everbright Greentech Limited (HKG:1257) By 48.16%

I am going to run you through how I calculated the intrinsic value of China Everbright Greentech Limited (HKG:1257) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today’s value. I will be using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in January 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.
See our latest analysis for China Everbright Greentech
Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.
The model
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.
5-year cash flow forecast
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Levered FCF (HK$, Millions)
|HK$-3.22k
|HK$-1.96k
|HK$471.50
|HK$736.00
|HK$2.50k
|Source
|Analyst x6
|Analyst x4
|Analyst x2
|Analyst x2
|Analyst x1
|Present Value Discounted @ 8.4%
|HK$-2.97k
|HK$-1.66k
|HK$370.16
|HK$533.03
|HK$1.67k
Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= -HK$2.1b
We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (2%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.4%.
Terminal Value (TV) = FCF2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = HK$2.5b × (1 + 2%) ÷ (8.4% – 2%) = HK$40b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = HK$40b ÷ ( 1 + 8.4%)5 = HK$27b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is HK$25b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of HK$11.9. Relative to the current share price of HK$6.17, the stock is quite undervalued at a 48% discount to what it is available for right now.
The assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at China Everbright Greentech as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
Next Steps:
Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. What is the reason for the share price to differ from the intrinsic value? For 1257, I’ve put together three important aspects you should look at:
- Financial Health: Does 1257 have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk.
- Future Earnings: How does 1257’s growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.
- Other High Quality Alternatives: Are there other high quality stocks you could be holding instead of 1257? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!
PS. Simply Wall St does a DCF calculation for every HK stock every 6 hours, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.
To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.
The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.